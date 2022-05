Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu

The Counting On alum and his wife announced the birth of their first child one day after his arrival. “He’s here! We love you so much, baby True!💙💙💙,” Duggar wrote via Instagram. “💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙 Born Monday, May 2. 6:34pm. 8 lb 5 oz. 20.5 inches.”