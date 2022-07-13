Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

The Counting On alums welcomed their third child, son Frederick ‘Freddy’ Michael, on July 7.

“The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick,’” the couple wrote about their third son’s arrival via their family blog. “Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick … literally meaning son ‘of’ (de) Rick. We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name.”

Duggar and Dillard also share sons Israel and Samuel.