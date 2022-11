Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz

“He’s finally here. Just wanted to say hi with our newest addition to the family Shackleton Stoker Daluz,” the singer shared via Instagram on October 28 alongside a video of her family of four, including eldest child, daughter Violet Melissa. “Born at 7:54 am on the 18th of October. What a joy to have him safe and sound in our arms.” The British artist added that she was in labor for “30 hours” with her little one.