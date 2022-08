Julie Ertz and Zach Ertz

The soccer pro and the Philadelphia Eagles tight-end welcomed their first child, a son, on August 11. “One week with our sweet boy! Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved,” Julie captioned an Instagram reveal on August 18. “Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. 🥹 ..”