Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales

The Twilight alum and his wife welcomed their son, Kasen Lane, on August 10. “This big boy eats around the clock and is gearing up to be built like Hercules like his daddy 🤪,” the couple shared via Instagram five days later. “Thanks for all the love and prayers! We are SO blessed and in love and can’t believe that God has given us another precious gift!”