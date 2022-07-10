Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Laura Benanti and Patrick Brown

“Please welcome to the world Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown. On July 9th at 2:43am we were blessed with the arrival of our second daughter,” the Younger alum wrote via Instagram several hours later. “Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges.”

Benanti — who welcomed daughter Ella in February 2017 with Brown — noted that the married couple welcomed Louisa via gestational carrier.

“Our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family. Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid,” she added. “Ella and Louisa 🌈 Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters.”