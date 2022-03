Liz Sandoz

The Bachelor alum and her husband, Vito Presta, welcomed their second child on March 2. Toula Vita Presta was born at 4:30 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds and 2 ounces.

“The birth went perfectly,” Sandoz exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything I had hoped and prayed for,” Sandoz said. “Although it was the hardest thing I’ve done in my life, we could not have asked for a better experience.”