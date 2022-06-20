Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Luke and Aimee Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’s older brother, Luke, announced on June 20, that he and wife Aimee had welcomed their first child, Jack Jordan Rodgers. He explained at the time that his son’s moniker was in honor of the Rodgers brothers’ youngest sibling, Jordan Rodgers. “Jack we choose your name because it means God is gracious,” Luke wrote via Instagram. “Your middle name is for @jrodgers11 and we can only pray you grow up to be as generous, kind, loyal, (and tan) and an amazing man of character as your uncle Jordan.”