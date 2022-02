Lydia Hearst and Chris Hardwick

“It feels like only yesterday we learned we were pregnant, and now she’s here!” the Z Nation actress wrote via Instagram on February 1. “Becoming a parent changes you, and some of the starkest differences are also the most intimate ones – the emotional changes. Your life instantly transforms. Priorities change. You change. I feel so blessed and am incredibly grateful. Life has given us you, Dimity. We will love you forever.”