Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

The proud parents welcomed their second son, Ozzie, in October. “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” the pair shared via Instagram in a joint social media post that featured several black and white shots of them cuddling their newborn. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”