Marla Sokoloff and Alec Puro

“Welcome to the world, my sweet Harper Bea,” the Full House alum captioned a February 10 Instagram photo. “Harper decided to make her debut a little early on 2/6/22, and to say we are all obsessed with her would be a massive understatement. She is named after my dad Howard and Alec’s grandma Bebe. Her two angels. Big sisters Elliotte and Olive are busy covering her with kisses, and mom and dad are buzzing on gratitude and caffeine. Thank you for perfectly completing our family, Harper.”