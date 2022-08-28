Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!” the TV host wrote via Instagram on August 28. “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”

Shortly after the social media announcement, Diab made her first appearance since welcoming her baby boy at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.