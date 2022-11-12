Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa

The twosome, who share twins Zion and Zillion, welcomed their third child on November 11.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” Cannon gushed via Instagram, revealing their little one’s name is Beautiful Zeppelin. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother. Your resilience and strength doesn’t go unnoticed. Watching you smile through the world’s madness and my constant craziness is so impressive.”

The Masked Singer host is also a father to eight other little ones.