Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

The Drumline star confirmed on September 30 that his 10th child —and third with Bell — had arrived.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” Cannon gushed about Bell’s strength via Instagram. “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!