Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

By
Nick Cannon’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers
 Courtesy of Nick Cannon/Instagram
140
1 / 140
podcast

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell

The Drumline star confirmed on September 30 that his 10th child —and third with Bell — had arrived.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” Cannon gushed about Bell’s strength via Instagram. “Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.❤️🙏🏾 Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!

See Full Gallery