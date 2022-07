Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge

“He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world ✨” Schitt’s Creek star Levy captioned a July 5 Instagram photo of her hand next to a pair of baby feet. The baby’s middle name, Eugene, is a sweet nod to the Canada native’s actor father (and Schitt’s Creek costar) Eugene Levy.

This is Levy’s first child with actor and producer Outerbridge, to whom she tied the knot in October 2021.