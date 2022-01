Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr

“Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of,” the Maddie & Tae songstress captioned a hospital pic of the new family of three on January 20. “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. We already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜.”