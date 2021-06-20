Dads

Revisit Celebrity Dads Celebrating 1st Father’s Day With Their Babies: Photos

By
Celebrity Dads Celebrating 1st Father’s Day With Their Babies: Photos
 Courtesy of Drake/Instagram; Rob Latour/Shutterstock
6
5 / 6
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Drake

The rapper’s son, Adonis, made him a “Papa” painting in June 2019.

Back to top