Dads

Revisit Celebrity Dads Celebrating 1st Father’s Day With Their Babies: Photos

By
Celebrity Dads Celebrating 1st Father’s Day With Their Babies: Photos
 Courtesy of Jessica Rose Lee/Instagram
6
2 / 6
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Tom Welling

“Happy first Father’s Day, my love,” Jessica Rose Lee wrote on her June 2019 Instagram Story.

Back to top