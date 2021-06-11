Dads Sterling K. Brown and More Celebrity Dads Share Their Ideal Father’s Day Celebrations By Riley Cardoza June 11, 2021 Brian To/Shutterstock 6 3 / 6 Fredrik Eklund The real estate agent wants to be “woken up with, like, cakes and balloons in bed,” he tells Us. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jena Rose Channels ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ With New ‘Checkmate’ Music Video Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News