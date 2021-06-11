Dads

Sterling K. Brown and More Celebrity Dads Share Their Ideal Father’s Day Celebrations

By
Sterling K Brown More Celebrity Dads Share Ideal Fathers Day Celebrations
 Matt Baron/Shutterstock
6
2 / 6
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

John Stamos

The Full House alum wants to spend “all day” with his son, Billy, telling Us, “I love hearing him laugh.”

Back to top