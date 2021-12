Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

The actress trick-or-treated with her ex-husband and his “wonderful” wife, Alexandra Michler, in October 2021. “You’re never not together if you have children,” Barrymore said on a November 2021 episode of her talk show. “All the ‘modern family,’ ‘exes’ aside, you’re just parents. That’s what makes sense to me. I say this just trying to put one foot in front of the other with a lot of love and good intentions. High road, baby, less traffic.”