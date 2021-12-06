Eva Amurri and Kyle Martino

“Kyle and I may not be married or building a life together any longer, but we are definitely in total lock step when it comes to the kids and making sure they’re as supported as possible,” the Undateable alum captioned family Halloween photos via Instagram in October 2021. “It makes me really proud to see how much love they’re surrounded by and how proud THEY seem of our little modern family. I definitely feel more on the same page with Kyle when it comes to the kids now as opposed to when we were married.”