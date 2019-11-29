Family Time

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger
Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

The Saturday Night Live star and model welcomed Ireland in 1995, then split in 2002, and Alec has since married Hilaria Baldwin. “My relationship with [Ireland] has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy,” the yoga instructor wrote on Instagram in April 2019. “She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for…and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one. … We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother.”

