Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

The Saturday Night Live star and model welcomed Ireland in 1995, then split in 2002, and Alec has since married Hilaria Baldwin. “My relationship with [Ireland] has been so successful because I never tried to step in as her mommy,” the yoga instructor wrote on Instagram in April 2019. “She has a good mother, who I have tremendous respect for…and I put myself in Kim’s shoes: if my children ever had a stepmother, I’d want her to let me be number one. … We have never had a fight or a bad moment. Nor have I with her mother.”