Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

“We positioned what could be perceived as a negative into a positive, by saying to the girls, ‘Look, now you don’t have one house, you have two houses,’” the former professional baseball player said of coparenting his two daughters with Cynthia Scurtis in a January 2021 “Raising the Bar” podcast interview.”‘You don’t have two parents, you have four parents. Lucky you, the more the merrier.’”