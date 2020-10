Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa

“We’ve always been really good at coparenting,” the model exclusively told Us in October 2020 of raising her son Sebastian with her ex-husband. “Even if you technically still have feelings for that person maybe right after the breakup, it’s not about your feelings, it’s not about what they’re doing in their personal life, it’s about the kids. Wiz and I, we talked about that very early on.”