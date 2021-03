Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

In February 2021, the journalist told Ellen DeGeneres that he and Maisani “actually still live in the same house because [they] get along really well.” The CNN anchor explained at the time: “It’s weird, but it works out. It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”