Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck revealed in 2017 that he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner “don’t always agree” on parenting — she’s strict about phones and computer use, he’s not — but they have learned to work through their differences. “You have to be on the same page. You have to cooperate,” the Batman actor told Today. “We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids.”

The pair, who share Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.