Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

They get by with a little help from an app. “Brad and Angie have been coparenting, utilizing OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible,” a source told Us in June 2019. “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”