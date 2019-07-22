Brandon and Leah Jenner

“I do what I can to invest time in the three of us, because there’s nothing that’s more like home to our daughter than the three of us being together,” Brandon told Us exclusively in May 2019 of his estranged wife and their daughter, Eva. “I’m sure it’s more difficult for other people, [but] for us it’s pretty good and natural and easy because we’re just really good friends first. We were friends before we were a couple and so now that we’re back to being friends, we’re able to do this [because] it’s familiar.”

He added: “We just have something to celebrate, which is this awesome little girl.”