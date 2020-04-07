Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

After their 2000 divorce, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis kept things as normal as possible for their daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. “I never had to split up vacations or split up birthdays,” Rumer revealed on Larry King Now in 2015. “They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”

The former couple self-quarantined with their daughters for four weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actress revealed via Instagram in April 2020. The exes even matched with their brood in green striped pajamas.