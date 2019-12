Eva Amurri Martino and Kyle Martino

The former couple spent Christmas together with their two kids one month after announcing their split. “We’ve been having a really relaxed and slow [day], just spending time the five of us,” the pregnant actress captioned a December 2019 Instagram photo, taken by the NBC sports analyst. “It’s been awesome. And my house looks like a toy and trash bomb went off. And I’m not even mad about it.”