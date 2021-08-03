Fetty Wap and Turquoise Miami

The former couple’s coparenting “improved” ahead of their daughter Lauren’s death, the model told her Instagram followers in August 2021. “He became more financially and emotionally responsible for her,” she explained at the time. “He didn’t post her the same way I didn’t, because Lauren use[d] to get a lot of disrespectful things said about her and I asked him not to. All that y’all need to know is Lauren loved her daddy and he loved her. She made him laugh with her crazy funny personality and she loved to be the center of attention and he loved to be her audience.”