Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova

“We’re splitting 50/50 custody of the kids. The girls, [Olivia and Zlata], are with me for five days [then] with her for five days,” the Dancing With the Stars pro told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. “We’re trying to move on and be friends, we’re coparenting together. We’re on great terms. … Coparenting is so fun!”