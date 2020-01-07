Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko

Though their decade-long relationship ended in 2018, the Nashville alum and former pro boxer coparent like pros. “We’re still respectful of each other, and we still have that friendship with each other,” Panettiere admitted to Us Weekly exclusively in January 2019. “It’s not a situation that you find yourself in all that often, so it’s a new one. But I think we’ve done a really good job.” The actress and her ex-fiancé welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014.