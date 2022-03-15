Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

When the duo announced their split in a January 2022 Instagram post, they wrote of their “unwavering devotion” to their kids. The Baywatch alum continued to support his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, saying later that same month that he was “so proud” of her role in The Batman.

The actor attended the Los Angeles native’s premiere in February 2022 with daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We’re just so proud. Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here. … It’s still family, you know?”