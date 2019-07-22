Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews

“Coparenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy,” the two-time dad explained to Page Six in April 2019 after Farley opened up about her 24-year-old boyfriend. “Wish [Jenni] nothing but positive things.” The exes share daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

In July 2019, the former couple celebrated their daughter’s 5th birthday together, alongside Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.