Family Time

Putting the Kids First! These Former Celebrity Couples Are Crushing Coparenting

By
Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews On Co-Parenting
 CJ Rivera/Getty Images
26
27 / 26

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Roger Mathews

“Coparenting has been getting much easier and we have a very friendly relationship and do things as a family together which makes the kids very happy,” the two-time dad explained to Page Six in April 2019 after Farley opened up about her 24-year-old boyfriend. “Wish [Jenni] nothing but positive things.” The exes share daughter Meilani and son Greyson.

In July 2019, the former couple celebrated their daughter’s 5th birthday together, alongside Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Back to top