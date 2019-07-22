Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

What’s the hardest part of coparenting Mason, Penelope and Reign? “The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other,” Disick said in an April 2019 YouTube video.

Kardashian added: ““The hardest part was when we both started new relationships. That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids. We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

In June 2019, the Flip It Like Disick star told Us Weekly exclusively why he chose to work so hard at his coparenting relationship. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” he said at the time. “Just because their mother and I couldn’t make it as a perfect, romantic couple, shouldn’t have anything to do with the kids. They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”