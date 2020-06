Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

In her June 2020 Father’s Day message to her ex, the Uncommon James founder wrote via Instagram: “We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Coparenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how. And what I do know is, our three kids are lucky to have him as their daddy. Hopefully they all three get a smidge of that heart of gold.”