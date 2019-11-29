Leah Messer, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert

The Teen Mom 2 star welcomed twin girls, Aliannah and Aleeah, in 2009 with then-boyfriend Simms, followed by Adalynn in 2013 with then-husband Calvert. When it comes to coparenting her three daughters, she told Us in April 2019 that the most important thing is “putting the kids’ interest first.”

The reality star added: “You have to put your pride to the side and know that the children that are involved, it’s their best interest that matters. At the end of the day, I know it’s hard to get to that place, but … it shouldn’t be that hard [with] open communication.”