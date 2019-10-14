Lilly Ghalichi and Dara Mir

“It’s not like anything atrocious happened between us that would result in us not being able to be friends or not being able to coparent or whatever the future may hold for us,” the Shahs of Sunset star told Us exclusively in October 2019, nearly two months after her estranged husband filed for divorce. “I think when two people are married … even if the relationship ends or goes sour, as long as they remember that moment when it was good, they’ll always be able to be friends especially if there’s a child involved.”