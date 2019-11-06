Paul Nassif and Adrienne Maloof

“We talk and text weekly,” the Botched star told Us exclusively in November 2019 of his relationship with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. “Even as the kids are getting older, we’re still doing things, talking about basketball, this and that, school. We have a parent-teacher conference coming up this week, so we’ll both be there.” Nassif added, “Everything’s going fine. We’re getting along very well. As a matter of fact, she congratulated [Brittany Pattakos and me] after we got married, and we just went to a little Halloween event at her house.”