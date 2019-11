Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa

“[The secret is] time and knowing when to let things go for the greater good,” the comedian told Us exclusively of coparenting his daughter, Maile, in November 2019. “[Mandie] is the most amazing woman in the world and one of the most amazing moms, I think, that has ever walked the planet. Our daughter’s proof of that and the fact that she slaps me into shape. She’s the reason I think that I’ve had the success I have.”