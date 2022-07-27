Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan

Shortly before their 2016 nuptials, the pair welcomed daughter Kirra. Patridge and Bohan called it quits the following year, with the Hills alum obtaining a temporary restraining order against Bohan at the time.

After their divorce was finalized in December 2018, the reality star revealed their coparenting approach will always “have its challenges.”

“I try to keep it strictly just about my daughter. It’s almost like business,” she told Us in July 2022. “Like, I only respond or write to him on the Talking Parents app, if it’s about our daughter and that’s it.”