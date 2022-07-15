Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The former couple, who share kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, called it quits in 2016 after two years of marriage. Shortly before the actress filed for divorce, the Oklahoma native was the subject of a child abuse investigation due to a past incident on the family’s jet. He was later cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Amid ongoing divorce proceedings, Pitt and Jolie were declared legally single in April 2019. Two months later, a source revealed that they were coordinating their kids’ schedules on an app amid their “busy lives.”

“Brad and Angie have been coparenting, utilizing Our Family Wizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible,” the insider explained in June 2019.