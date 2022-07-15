Jaime King and Kyle Newman

The Hart of Dixie alum filed for divorce in May 2020 after nearly 13 years of marriage. At the time, King also requested a temporary restraining order against the musician.

Four months later, Newman responded by filing for sole physical custody of their two sons, James and Leo. While waiting for their divorce to be finalized, King and Newman were ordered to communicate through an app about their kids.

According to court documents obtained by Us in July 2022, the pair must interact through Our Family Wizard “in non-emergency matters” when it comes to their children. The paperwork continued: “Each party must check the Our Family Wizard application at least one time each day and must reply to any reasonable request within 24 hours.”