Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

The American Idol winner filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, legal paperwork noted that the exes are expected to use Our Family Wizard when it comes to coparenting their two children: River and Remington.

In the November 2020 court docs, it was stated that Clarkson and Blackstock would “share calendars and documents regarding the children, including “significant school events, doctors appointments and therapist appointments.”

Their divorce was finalized in March 2022, which included settlements on custody arrangements and their Montana ranch.