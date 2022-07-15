Top 5

Celebrity Exes Who Use an App to Help Coparent Their Children: From Meghan King, Jim Edmonds to Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett

After getting engaged in 2018, Kent and Emmett called it quits three years later. Amid the messy split, the reality star opened up about staying in communication with the director for their daughter, Ocean.

“We communicate through an app and it has just to do with Ocean. There was no closure at all when it came to my relationship and exiting it,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “Ocean is the main focus and that is how we communicate. If that doesn’t have to do with her then I have no desire to communicate with that person.”

