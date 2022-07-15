Meghan King and Jim Edmonds

Following her split from Edmonds, the former Bravo personality admitted that she wasn’t in touch with her ex outside of Our Family Wizard.

“It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more,” King explained on an episode of the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast in July 2022 about the court-appointed app. “Unfortunately — and shockingly — that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”