Family Time Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza July 2, 2021 Courtesy of Abby Huntsman/Instagram 23 1 / 23 Abby Huntsman The former View cohost held twins Ruby and William during a July 1 swim. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News