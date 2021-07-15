Family Time Celebrity Families’ Beach and Pool Trips in Summer 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza July 15, 2021 Courtesy of Britt Karolina Byrne/Instagram 33 6 / 33 Britt Nilsson The Bachelor season 19 alum played in the pool with daughter Noa on July 8. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News